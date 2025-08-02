23,862 Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after buying an additional 2,236,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 449,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 306,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278,541 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In related news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. This represents a 21.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DRS opened at $41.67 on Friday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

