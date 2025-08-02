Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,258 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NU by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in NU by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in NU by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in NU by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

