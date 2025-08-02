Vestcor Inc Sells 1,100 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 904,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 56,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,230.13. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

