NorthRock Partners LLC Has $345,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $220.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

