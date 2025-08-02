NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $76.01 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $125.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -584.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

