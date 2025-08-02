Eastern Bank Sells 227 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $363.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Argus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.32.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $395.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

