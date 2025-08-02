Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 16,912 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 359.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

