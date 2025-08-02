Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 495.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $378.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.30. The stock has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

