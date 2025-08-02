Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $495,000 in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,400 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 573,820 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 43.0%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Itau Unibanco

About Itau Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.