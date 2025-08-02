Eastern Bank Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 870.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,406,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after buying an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,802,000 after buying an additional 60,654 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $583.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.52 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total transaction of $3,072,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,853,094.50. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total value of $2,274,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,952.78. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,135 shares of company stock valued at $14,976,480. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

