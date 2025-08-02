Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 983 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 26.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE BWA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Get Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.