Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $77,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

REGN stock opened at $558.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $538.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.