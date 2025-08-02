Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,424,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,521,137 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 1.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BCE were worth $422,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 12.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,202,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 567,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BCE by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BCE by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,897,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,545,000 after buying an additional 281,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in BCE by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Up 1.1%

BCE opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. BCE, Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. BCE’s payout ratio is 488.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

