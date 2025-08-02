J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.15 and a 200 day moving average of $457.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

