HB Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.41, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,886.02. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,887,830. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

