JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Motco’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,218,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $301.29. The stock has a market cap of $803.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

