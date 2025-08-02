Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $289.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

