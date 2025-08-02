JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $803.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.04 and its 200 day moving average is $261.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

