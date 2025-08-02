Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $160.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

