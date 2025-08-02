Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 202,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 69,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

