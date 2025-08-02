Piper Sandler Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $95.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Cfra Research raised eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Shares of EBAY opened at $91.74 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,222 shares of company stock worth $24,463,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.6% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after acquiring an additional 510,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $674,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $571,736,000 after acquiring an additional 627,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

