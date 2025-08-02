Melissa Reiff Sells 6,909 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) Director Melissa Reiff sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $406,871.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,209.36. This trade represents a 29.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Etsy Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.16 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.76.
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
