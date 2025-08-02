Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 118,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 12,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 price target on shares of Yorkton Equity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.
Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.
