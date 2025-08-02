Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,235,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 397,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Down 25.0%
The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.