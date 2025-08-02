Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $300.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.47 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

