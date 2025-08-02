Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

