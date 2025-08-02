Schubert & Co Has $521,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,603,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,462,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,186 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $750.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.80 and a 52-week high of $784.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.32.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

