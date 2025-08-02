Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in MSCI by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 336.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.7%

MSCI stock opened at $557.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $563.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.30. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.