Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 37.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 69.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.63.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

