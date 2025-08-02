Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after buying an additional 580,850 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

