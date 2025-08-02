Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,606,000 after buying an additional 561,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,351,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after buying an additional 509,268 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,989,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,926,000 after buying an additional 924,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

