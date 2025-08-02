LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,402 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.96% of Jabil worth $286,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $2,505,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jabil by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 6.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $218.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $232.84.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,561,628.03. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,847 shares of company stock valued at $63,849,847. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

