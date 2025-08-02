Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after purchasing an additional 948,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after acquiring an additional 909,482 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

