Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 178,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 147,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

