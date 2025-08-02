Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 2.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.27% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

