Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $2.03 Million Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Intel by 1,180.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,209,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

