Westchester Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up approximately 0.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE CAG opened at $18.52 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
