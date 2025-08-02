LPL Financial LLC Has $45.56 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $45,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.6%

Diageo stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80. Diageo plc has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.