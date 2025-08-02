Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 63,066 Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 540.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,962 shares in the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $47,110,000. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $42,793,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,540,000 after acquiring an additional 437,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,269,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,454,000 after acquiring an additional 274,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a $1.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 200.0%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

