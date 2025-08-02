TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 314 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

