Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after buying an additional 618,956 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,999,000 after acquiring an additional 438,012 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth $72,339,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 642.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,175,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 1.2%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $191.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

