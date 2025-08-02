HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 75.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $401.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $356.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.