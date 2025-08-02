Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 961.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. Rollins’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,613. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

