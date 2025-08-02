Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 65.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 97,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after buying an additional 67,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of INGR opened at $126.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.85 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.