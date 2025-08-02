Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.97 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,575. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,017 shares of company stock worth $6,804,703. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.