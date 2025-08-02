Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,014 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after buying an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

