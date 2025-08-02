MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.10.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

