Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,965 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $165.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

