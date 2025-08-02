Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,873 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $119,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $544.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.07. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $558.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.