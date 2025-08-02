Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,873 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $119,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $544.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.07. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $558.86.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.