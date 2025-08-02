Commerce Bank Has $35.20 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,853 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $35,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,340 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,861. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.49. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

